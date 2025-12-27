Nembhard notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 140-122 loss to the Celtics.

After shooting just 5-for-16 from the field in Tuesday's blowout loss to Milwaukee, Nembhard bounced back with an efficient shooting performance Friday, albeit in another losing effort. The 25-year-old point guard led Indiana in scoring and knocked down a team-high-tying four triples, matching his season high for the second time in his last five outings. Additionally, he dished out a game-best eight dimes and has recorded at least six assists in three straight contests.