Nembhard chipped in 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to the Bucks.

After scoring just seven points his last time out during Monday's loss to Houston, Nembhard recorded a team-high 22 points. The 26-year-old point guard has reached the 20-point threshold twice over his last three appearances and 15 times this season. He also recorded a game-high-tying eight assists Friday and has dished out at least eight dimes in seven consecutive contests.