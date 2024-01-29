Nembhard produced 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Nembhard led all players in Sunday's contest in assists while ending as one of five Pacers with 15 or more points and finishing one dime short of a double-double. Nembhard has handed out eight or more assists in six games this season, adding at least 15 points in three of those contests.