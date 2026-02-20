Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Nembhard's absence doesn't come as a surprise, given that he was listed initially listed as doubtful for the second leg of the Pacers' back-to-back set while managing a back injury. T.J. McConnell has been cleared to return Friday from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, so he and Kam Jones (back) should both see elevated roles in Nembhard's absence. Nembhard's next opportunity to play is Sunday against Dallas.