Nembhard (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against Milwaukee.
Nembhard exited Monday's victory over Milwaukee after eight minutes of action after tweaking his back. Nembhard was diagnosed with a mid-back sprain Tuesday, with coach Rick Carlisle casting doubt on the likelihood he'd be available for a rematch against the Bucks on Wednesday.
