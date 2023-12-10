Nembhard (knee) will be re-evaluated in one week, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle doesn't believe Nembhard is dealing with a long-term injury, but it sounds like the Pacers will be taking a cautious approach with the franchise calling him week-to-week. Nembhard will miss at least the next five games for the Pacers, and he should be considered questionable at best for Dec. 18 against the Clippers. T.J. McConnell is expected to pick up some minutes in the meantime.