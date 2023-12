Nembhard (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Nembhard will miss a sixth -- seventh if you count the In-Season Tournament Championship loss to the Lakers -- straight game due to right knee soreness. He was spotted participating in Tuesday's practice, so he's trending in the right direction. Nembhard's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set Thursday in Memphis.