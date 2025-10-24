Nembhard (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nembhard is nursing a strained left shoulder in the aftermath of Thursday's loss to the Thunder. The Pacers are already depleted at point guard in the early stages of the season, with Nembhard joining Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) on the sidelines. Indiana could be forced to give Ben Sheppard a featured role in the backcourt Saturday.