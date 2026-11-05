Nembhard notched 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win over Memphis.

Nembhard returned from a one-game absence due to a cervical strain and saw a full workload. The 26-year-old guard led the Pacers in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists. He's recorded at least 22 points and four assists in each of his last three appearances and should continue seeing increased usage in Tyrese Haliburton's (hamstring) stead.