Nembhard notched 29 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-99 win over the Heat.

After missing Thursday's win over the Hornets due to lower-back soreness, Nembhard returned to action Saturday and led the Pacers in multiple categories. The 25-year-old point guard tied the game-high mark in three-pointers and led all players in scoring, providing 20-plus points for the second time in his last three appearances. He also dished out a game-best nine assists and has reached that mark in each of his last three outings. During that span, he has averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per tilt.