Nembhard closed Monday's 115-109 loss to the Hornets with two points (1-6 FG), two rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes.
In the previous four games with Tyrese Halliburton (knee) out, Nembhard was excellent. The rookie averaged 20 points on 16 field-goal attempts over those four contests. But Monday was a disappointment, as he only took six shots. Nembhard did help out with six assists to salvage one category for anyone streaming the guard. If Halliburton remains sidelined, Nembhard should produce much better nights.
