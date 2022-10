Nembhard accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 137-134 loss to the Spurs.

Nembhard logged a team-high 30 minutes, while banged-up starter Chris Duarte (nose) logged just 17 minutes. It's unclear if Duarte is battling a new ailment, but Nembhard's play justified his usage. The rookie chipped in across the box score, without recording a turnover. His role against Detroit on Saturday is worth monitoring.