Nembhard chipped in four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Bulls.

Nembhard started in his last seven appearances but came off the bench Wednesday while T.J. McConnell drew the start alongside Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard's role didn't decrease significantly, and he was efficient from the floor in the narrow win. It's unclear whether Nembhard or McConnell will start following the All-Star break, but Wednesday's performance showed that Nembhard's starting status is unlikely to significantly impact his fantasy value.