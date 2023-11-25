Nembhard (back) recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 136-113 win over the Pistons.

The 13 points were one off a season high for Nembhard, who made his return from a three-game absence. With the Pacers recently moving Buddy Hield into the starting lineup, Nembhard will primarily be vying for usage with Bennedict Mathurin on the second unit. Nembhard has shown the ability to deliver some big assist totals during his young career, though it's typically contingent on him seeing 30-plus minutes. He wouldn't appear to have a path to seeing playing time on that level so long as Tyrese Haliburton is healthy.