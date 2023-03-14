Nembhard chipped in 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 117-97 loss to the Pistons.

The Pacers came into the game missing multiple bodies in the backcourt and saw Chris Duarte (ankle) exit early, leaving Nembhard as almost the last guard standing. The rookie's added responsibilities have led him to score at least 14 points in three straight games while dishing 16 total assists, and as long as Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) are sidelined, Nembhard will have a great deal of DFS appeal.