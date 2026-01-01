Nembhard ended Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic with 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

The fourth-year guard continues to make an impact at both ends of the court. Over the last 12 games, Nembhard has scored in double digits 10 times while recording at least one steal eight times, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.7 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.