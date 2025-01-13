Nembhard notched a team-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 victory over Cleveland.
The third-year guard put together his best offensive effort since Dec. 26 as six different Pacers scored 11 or more points to help compensate for the loss of Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), who didn't return after halftime. Nembhard had been in a rut prior to this performance, scoring in double digits only once in the prior five games and shooting just 27.3 percent (3-for-11) from three-point range, but he's been a consistent defensive presence and has recorded at least one steal in six straight contests.
