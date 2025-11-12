Nembhard produced 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 152-128 loss to the Jazz.

Nembhard's recent return to action was a welcome sign for a team lacking offensive options, but his encouraging stat line was not enough to catch up to the Jazz, who took advantage of Indiana's weak defense. Since returning to action, Nembhard has averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds over three games.