Nembhard produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-103 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nembhard finished as the club's second-leading scorer Sunday, following a lackluster Game 3 in which he shot 2-for-8 from the field. The 25-year-old has played a key role in the club's 3-1 series lead, scoring 17 or more points in three games. Nembhard has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 31.0 minutes per contest during the first round.