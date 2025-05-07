Nembhard registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nembhard continues to break out in the playoffs and has been one of Indiana's most reliable players. Through seven postseason games, Nembhard is shooting 50.0 percent from the field with 15.9 points, 6.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. With the Pacers holding a 2-0 lead, the series will shift to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday.