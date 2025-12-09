Nembhard tallied 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-105 win over the Kings.

Nembhard put together a strong performance across the board, leading the Pacers in points and assists. This marks the first time this year that he's reached double-digit assists, beating his previous season high of nine dimes Nov. 9 against Golden State. Nembhard has also been active on the defensive end of late, racking up five steals over his last two appearances.