Nembhard is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to an illness.
Nembhard hasn't missed a game since Nov. 27, and his absence would be exceptionally hard-hitting with Tyrese Haliburton (elbow, knee) out. An absence from Nembhard could mean more minutes for Trevelin Queen and Chris Duarte.
