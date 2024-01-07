Nembhard (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Nembhard has missed the last three games due to a mid-back sprain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to action Monday. If he's unavailable once again, T.J. McConnell and Buddy Hield could see additional minutes.
