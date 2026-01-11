Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Nembhard is still dealing with lower-back soreness, though he was able to shed his questionable tag and play in Saturday's win over Miami. If the fourth-year point guard is ultimately ruled out, T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard are candidates to see an uptick in minutes. Over four outings this month, Nembhard has averaged 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.