Nembhard (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Nembhard sat out Friday's 119-86 victory over the struggling Wizards, but his presence is more important in a matchup against the Bulls. We'll see if he can give it a go, but if not, more minutes and usage should be in store for Ben Sheppard, Garrison Mathews, T.J. McConnell and other backcourt options.