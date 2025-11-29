Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (quadriceps) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Nembhard sat out Friday's 119-86 victory over the struggling Wizards, but his presence is more important in a matchup against the Bulls. We'll see if he can give it a go, but if not, more minutes and usage should be in store for Ben Sheppard, Garrison Mathews, T.J. McConnell and other backcourt options.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Modest production Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Scores career-high 32 points•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Drops 16 in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Another 20-point performance•