Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable for Thursday
Nembhard (back) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hornets.
Nembhard has been dealing with this back issue for months, but he's powered through it the past three games. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, so managers can expect to get another update closer to Thursday's tip.