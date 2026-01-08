Nembhard is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte due to lower back soreness.

Nembhard was a late addition to the injury report and could sit out as a precaution. During his last outing against the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Nembhard produced 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes. T.J. McConnell will likely be asked to step into a larger role if Nembhard is unable to play.