Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup versus the Hawks.

Nembhard is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a thoracic spine sprain. However, the 25-year-old was able to go through Friday's practice without any limitations and is trending toward a return, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Nembhard has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 31.3 minutes per game over his last five outings. If the guard is sidelined once again, Ben Sheppard and Aaron Nesmith will likely see a bump in minutes.