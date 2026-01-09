default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Nembhard is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to lower-back soreness. If the 25-year-old point guard isn't cleared to suit up, T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

More News