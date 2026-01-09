Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to face Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Nembhard is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game due to lower-back soreness. If the 25-year-old point guard isn't cleared to suit up, T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard are candidates for an uptick in minutes.
