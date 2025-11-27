Nembhard is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a right quadriceps contusion.

The Pacers can't afford more injuries to their roster, but now it seems a decision on Nembhard will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If Nembhard is unable to go, expect T.J. McConnell to be promoted to a starting role in the backcourt.