Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a right quadriceps contusion.
The Pacers can't afford more injuries to their roster, but now it seems a decision on Nembhard will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If Nembhard is unable to go, expect T.J. McConnell to be promoted to a starting role in the backcourt.
