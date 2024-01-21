Watch Now:

Nembhard (back) is questionable to play Sunday against the Suns.

Nembhard has missed the past two games for Indiana, but he remains day-to-day. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is also questionable with the Pacers considering a maintenance day. If either of those two players are forced to sit, T.J. McConnell will likely be asked to step up.

More News