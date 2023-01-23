Nembhard (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Nembhard played through an illness Saturday against the Suns but was unable to participate in Monday's practice session. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against Chicago, but Chris Duarte and Trevelin Queen are candidates to see increased roles if Nembhard sits out.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Still dealing with illness•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Good to go Saturday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Trending in right direction•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Questionable at Phoenix•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Comes close to double-double•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Delightful performance Sunday•