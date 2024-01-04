Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks.
Nembhard is in danger of missing his second straight game Friday due to a back injury he suffered against Milwaukee on Monday. With Bruce Brown (knee) also questionable, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't play against Milwaukee•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Likely to sit Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Won't return Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Picks up back injury•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Solid in double-digit win•