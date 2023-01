Nembhard (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Nembhard sat out Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be in the mix to return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.