Nembhard recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 loss to Brooklyn.

Nembhard was noticeably quiet on the offensive end in the loss, although he was able to somewhat salvage his night with seven assists. Since his explosion earlier in the week, things have plateaued for Nembhard. With that said, his minutes appear locked in for now. The production will be a bit up and down, as we have seen recently, but he remains a viable asset across standard formats.