Nembhard racked up eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over Boston.

The rookie looked good early after being re-inserted into the starting lineup at the end of November and popped for 31 points against the Warriors on Dec. 5, but since then Nembhard's contributions have dwindled and he's scored in single digits in seven of the last eight games, averaging just 7.3 points, 3.4 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch. The Pacers seem to prefer having Bennedict Mathurin anchor their second-unit scoring, but with Chris Duarte now healthy, Nembhard may have to pick up the pace to keep his spot in the starting five.