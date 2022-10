Nembhard closed with five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the 76ers.

Nembhard logged additional minutes with the Pacers turning to their bench unit down the stretch. Despite the uptick in playing time, he failed to produce anything noteworthy, much like his season to date. While it is nice to see fringe players getting some court time, there is no reason to make any fantasy moves based on this performance.