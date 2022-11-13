Nembhard finished Saturday's 118-104 victory over the Raptors with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes.
Nembhard remained in the starting lineup Saturday but was unable to produce anything of note. While it has been a nice stretch for the rookie, he isn't quite there as a pickup in standard formats. As long as he is logging meaningful minutes as a member of the opening unit, he should be picked up in deeper leagues.
