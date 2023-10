Nembhard accumulated six points (3-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to Chicago.

After posting a double-double of 12 points and 10 assists in the season opener, Nembhard has combined for 10 points and six assists in two contests. An 0-of-7 drought from beyond the arc is partially to blame, but Nembhard can't be relied on for relevant stat production at the moment.