Nembhard amassed 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to the Jazz.

Nembhard played a career-high 35 minutes in the loss and converted the substantial court time to his first NBA double-double. He led Indiana with 10 assists, easily exceeding his previous season-best mark in that category (six against Miami on Nov. 4). Nembhard hasn't quite reached must-roster status in fantasy, but he's enjoying a strong rookie campaign and should be monitored to see if he can build upon Friday's big performance.