Nembhard amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the Cavaliers.
Nembhard finished the loss with season highs in both assists and steals through 26 regular-season appearances. However, the third-year guard struggled to find his rhythm shooting the rock Tuesday. The 24-year-old has scored in double figures in three of his last five outings, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Pops for 19 in win over Cavs•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Decent all-around performance•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: All-around performance in return•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Good to go Sunday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: All-around showing as top scorer•