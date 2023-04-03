Nembhard had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nembhard recorded three-plus steals for just the fourth time this season and finished with at least 10 points and eight assists for the third time over his past seven appearances. During that stretch, the rookie point guard has averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.3 minutes, and he should continue to garner an increased role as long as Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) remains sidelined.