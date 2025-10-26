Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Remaining out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Nembhard exited Thursday's game against the Thunder with a left shoulder strain and will miss both ends of the Pacers' weekend back-to-back as a result. Ben Sheppard drew the start in his absence Saturday and is expected to continue filling that role Sunday and until Nembhard is able to return.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Goes down with shoulder injury•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes out eight assists in loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Good to go Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Misses game Saturday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Assumes starting role•