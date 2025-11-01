Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Remains out Saturday
Nembhard (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Nembhard hasn't played since the regular-season opener and doesn't have a return timetable, but the Pacers are still treating him as day-to-day. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe) and Obi Toppin (foot) all sidelined, Quenton Jackson, RayJ Dennis, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker have all been handling major roles. Nembhard should be considered doubtful until the team releases an official update.
