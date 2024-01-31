Nembhard isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Tyrese Haliburton will replace Nembhard in the starting five Tuesday after missing the last five contests with a hamstring injury. Nembhard is averaging 6.2 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 16.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.