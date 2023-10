Nembhard (neck) participated in Thursday's practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard missed Indiana's last two preseason contests due to a neck injury and kidney stone. He participated in non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, and the Pacers hope to add some contact work Friday. Even though he was limited Thursday, his return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Monday's preseason matchup with Atlanta.