Nembhard is starting Thursday against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard came off the bench during the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break, but he'll return to the starting lineup Thursday. Over his last 10 appearances (seven starts), he's averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game.

More News