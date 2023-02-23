Nembhard is starting Thursday against the Celtics, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard came off the bench during the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break, but he'll return to the starting lineup Thursday. Over his last 10 appearances (seven starts), he's averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 assists in 26.2 minutes per game.
