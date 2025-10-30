Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Nembhard will miss a fourth straight game due to a shoulder strain. His next chance to return to the court will be Saturday against the Warriors. With Indiana depleted at point guard, Ben Sheppard will remain in the streaming conversation.
