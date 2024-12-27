Nembhard is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to left knee injury management, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Nembhard missed 12 straight games between Nov. 8 and Nov. 29 due to left patellofemoral inflammation, but he had been playing regularly of late after appearing in each of Indiana's last games, averaging 28.5 minutes pe game in that span. Nembhard's next chance to play will come in the rematch against Boston on Sunday.
