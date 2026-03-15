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Nembhard (calf) is out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

With Nembhard unavailable, Kam Jones will have a chance to start and there will be more minutes available for T.J. McConnell and Taelon Peter. For now, Nembhard should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in New York.

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